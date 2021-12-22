Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

17th int’l high-level meeting on Syrian settlement took place in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 December 2021, 17:15
17th int’l high-level meeting on Syrian settlement took place in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 17th international meeting on Syrian settlement took place at a high level in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today, as part of the Astana Process the 17th international high-level meeting on Syrian settlement took place. As known, the Astana Process was launched in 2017 under the direct support of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. It contributed greatly to the establishment of peace and stability within the Arab Republic of Syria,» said Ontalap Onalbayev, Director of the Department for the Near, Middle East and Africa of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

He went on to say that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of maintaining the agreements between the sides, creating favorable conditions to cease the armed conflict and returning refugees to the country.

«It is safe to say that the 17th round of talks in Nur-Sultan is a continuation of this systemic and effective work,» he said.


Events   Kazakhstan   Astana Syria talks   Syria  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup