179 people under treatment for COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 179 people are under coronavirus treatment in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty city has reported 23 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 19 with symptoms and four without, in the past 24 hours.

The city's hospitals have discharged 11 people and accepted eight. 179 citizens of Almaty, of whom two are kids, are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals. 30 people are in intensive care units.

373 patients with COVID-19, of whom 352 are with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 21 without symptoms, are under observation by the primary health care and telemedicine center mobile teams.

In the past day, 178 citizens of Almaty have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 374 the second jab. The number of people received the first jab has totaled 1,147,412 and those given the second jab stand at 1,106,573 in the city. Pfizer vaccine has been received by 57,498 people, including 3,289 pregnant women, 12,586 nursing mothers, and 41,533 teens.

In total, 267,866 Almaty citizens have been given COVID-19 booster jabs.



