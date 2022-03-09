Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    179 people under treatment for COVID-19 in Almaty

    9 March 2022, 16:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 179 people are under coronavirus treatment in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty city has reported 23 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 19 with symptoms and four without, in the past 24 hours.

    The city's hospitals have discharged 11 people and accepted eight. 179 citizens of Almaty, of whom two are kids, are under coronavirus treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals. 30 people are in intensive care units.

    373 patients with COVID-19, of whom 352 are with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 21 without symptoms, are under observation by the primary health care and telemedicine center mobile teams.

    In the past day, 178 citizens of Almaty have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 374 the second jab. The number of people received the first jab has totaled 1,147,412 and those given the second jab stand at 1,106,573 in the city. Pfizer vaccine has been received by 57,498 people, including 3,289 pregnant women, 12,586 nursing mothers, and 41,533 teens.

    In total, 267,866 Almaty citizens have been given COVID-19 booster jabs.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays