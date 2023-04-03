179 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-like pneumonia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,802 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia today, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 1,623 have tested positive for the coronavirus. 179 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia. 179 patients are staying in hospitals, and 1,623 patients are at home care.

The condition of three patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.

As reported, 28 new COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide in 24 hours.



