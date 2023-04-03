Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

179 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-like pneumonia

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 April 2023, 11:28
179 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-like pneumonia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,802 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia today, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare.

Of them, 1,623 have tested positive for the coronavirus. 179 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia. 179 patients are staying in hospitals, and 1,623 patients are at home care.

The condition of three patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.

As reported, 28 new COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide in 24 hours.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants