    176 people die in Boeing 737 plane crash in southern Tehran

    8 January 2020, 11:29

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - All 176 passengers died when a Ukrainian plane Boeing 737 crashed in southern Tehran Wednesday morning after its engine caught fire.

    A passenger plane crashed near the Imam Khomeini International Airport southern Tehran minutes after takeoff when its engine caught fire.

    The plane is reported to have been a Boeing 737 which belongs to Ukraine airlines.
    Ukraine International Airlines was on the way from Tehran to Kiev that crashed after taking off.

    All the 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the crash, said speaker of Imam Khomeini Airport.

    Source: IRNA

