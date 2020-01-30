Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
175th anniversary of Abai marked in Budapest

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 January 2020, 15:36
BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM In the framework of celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai, on January 29 the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Budapest held a book and a photo exhibition devoted to Abai’s works. A delegation of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan participated in the event.

The event also attended by representatives of the creative intelligentsia, socio-political, scientific and cultural communities of Hungary and Kazakhstan, Abai scholars headed by Chairman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan Ulyqbek Esdaulet, Kazakh diaspora, as well as Hungarian students studying the Kazakh language, culture and traditions, was held in the building of the representative Office of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States.

photo

In his welcome speech, Ambassador Zhanibek Abdrashov noted that Kazakhstan and Hungary are developing not only political and economic relations, but are also actively promoting cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

photo

President of the Hungarian Pen Club G.Szőcs noted deep philosophical meaning of Abai's works and his contribution to the world cultural heritage. He also highly appreciated the development of bilateral cultural and humanitarian relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary. In addition, during the event, there was a presentation of the second edition of M. Auezov's book «The Way of Abai» in Hungarian.

photo

After the event, a ceremony of laying flowers to the monument of Abai was held in the Central Park of Budapest on Astana street, during which the representatives of the Kazakh Diaspora, as well as Kazakh and Hungarian students performed poems and songs, as well as words of wisdom by Abai.

photo


photo

photo


