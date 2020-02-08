Go to the main site
    #175Abai: Regions to contribute to construction and renovation of squares and yards in Semey

    8 February 2020, 14:31

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Public squares and yards will be built and renovated in Semey on the threshold of celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Mayor of the city Yermak Salimov, the regions of the country will contribute to the renovation works. «Now we are preparing all required design specifications and estimates. We will apply to the authorities of the regions with a request to help build and renovate the squares and yards,» he said.

    As much as 5bn tenge is envisaged for the this purpose in Semey.

    «I believe that many of our projects will be implemented in summer with the help of regions,» Yermak Salimov added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    East Kazakhstan region Abai 175 Years
