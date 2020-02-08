Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

#175Abai: Regions to contribute to construction and renovation of squares and yards in Semey

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 February 2020, 14:31
#175Abai: Regions to contribute to construction and renovation of squares and yards in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Public squares and yards will be built and renovated in Semey on the threshold of celebration of the 175th anniversary of Abai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Mayor of the city Yermak Salimov, the regions of the country will contribute to the renovation works. «Now we are preparing all required design specifications and estimates. We will apply to the authorities of the regions with a request to help build and renovate the squares and yards,» he said.

As much as 5bn tenge is envisaged for the this purpose in Semey.

«I believe that many of our projects will be implemented in summer with the help of regions,» Yermak Salimov added.


East Kazakhstan region    Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued