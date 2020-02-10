#175Abai: Astana Opera soloists performed in Balkans

SARAJEVO. KAZINFORM Soloists of Astana Opera performed at the Sarajevo Winter Festival in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina on February 7-8. Their performance was dedicated to the 175th anniversary of outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro.

Soloist of Astana Opera Zhupar Gabdulina and Talgat Kuzembayev from the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet performed arias from the well-known opera Abai. Folk singer Zhanargul Sarkenova offered musical settings of Abai’s poems to the audience. Her performance was accompanied by Sarajevo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Rustam Rakhmedov.

On the second day of the tour, Kazakhstanis together with the leading soloists of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan performed at the concert Opera Stars of the Turkic World devoted to creative heritage of Abai. The audience enjoyed such songs as Ozgege, Konilim Toyarsyn, Zhelssiz Tunde Zharyk Ai, Olssem, Ornym Kara Zher Syz Bolmai ma, Yessinde Bar ma Zhas Kunin, Kozimnin Karassy etc.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Tolezhan Barlybayev said that the global importance of Abai’s creative heritage is filled with the ideals of morality, spirituality and humanism. According to the Diplomat, a collection of Abai’s selected works in the Bosnian language will be published on the threshold of the jubilee date. At a meeting with Rector of the University of Sarajevo Rifat Skrijelj, the sides agreed on organization of a scientific-research conference on spiritual heritage of Abai at the end of the year.

It is noted that the Sarajevo Winter Festival being held since 1984 under the support of the UNESCO and the Council of Europe, turned out to become the largest forum of culture and art in the Balkans. More than 3.5mn people from the various countries of the world have attended the festival in 35 years. The program of this year’s festival includes musical masterpieces based on Abai’s poems.



