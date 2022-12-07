Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan

7 December 2022, 09:22
175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,447 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today, the Ministry of Healthcare says.

203 patients are in hospitals, and 1,244 are at home care.

The condition of six patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and five patients are on life support.

175 new COVID-19 cases have been detected countrywide.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 140 new coronavirus cases.


Теги:
Related news
Most regions to see no precipitation Dec 9 – Kazhydromet
Kazinform correspondent Arailym Murat wins International Nevsky Award
New mayor of Astana named
Read also
Most regions to see no precipitation Dec 9 – Kazhydromet
Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev
President receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov
Russia records over 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since Oct 29 — crisis center
State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city
Kazinform correspondent Arailym Murat wins International Nevsky Award
WHO Member States agree to develop zero draft of legally binding pandemic accord in early 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
2 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
3 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
4 Criminal probe launched into worker’s death at Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
5 Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev

News