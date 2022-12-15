Go to the main site
    172 schools closed for quarantine in Kyrgyzstan due to flu

    15 December 2022, 22:22

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Due to the epidemiological situation in the 2022-2023 academic year, 172 educational institutions are closed for quarantine in Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

    According to data of the Ministry of Education, 32 of them are in Chui region, 111 in Talas region, 3 in Issyk-Kul region, 6 in Jalal-Abad region, 12 in Osh and 8 in Bishkek city.

    The press service of the Ministry of Health said that according to weekly monitoring of the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections in the 49th week of the current year (05.12-11.12.22), 14078 cases of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza (ARVI-13993, influenza-85) were registered in the republic and compared with the previous week (9324 cases), there is an increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza by 1.5 times.

    Of all cases, 68.7% are children under 14 years of age (9,669 cases).

    Photo: en.kabar.kg
