172,000 students to graduate from schools in Kazakhstan in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 172,000 Kazakhstani students will graduate from secondary schools this year, according to first Vice Minister of Enlightenment Sholpan Karinova, Kazinform reports.

She said at a briefing that more than 288,000 students will finish the 9th grade this year, and over 172,000 students will finish the 11th grade.

Over 18,000 preschool, secondary and vocational and technical education schools with more than 5mln students enrolled are getting ready for the academic year completion.

The 30th of May is the last day of the 2022-2023 academic year.




