Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

171 health workers given COVID-19 vaccines in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 February 2021, 14:39
171 health workers given COVID-19 vaccines in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 122 health workers were given shots of the vaccine at the city’s polyclinics, and 49 at district polyclinics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health department of the region, 171 health workers were given vaccines on the first day of the mass vaccination campaign in Pavlodar region.

It is also said that before getting vaccines each person underwent obligatory medical check-ups.

Notably, the region received the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the amount of 1,200 doses.

Recall that the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on Monday, February 1, 2021.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty