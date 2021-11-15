Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
17-yo student in Nur-Sultan becomes one of the first in Kazakhstan to get Pfizer vaccine

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 November 2021, 14:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vaccination campaign for pregnant women, nursing mothers and children aged 12-17 has kicked off in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

17-year-old student of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University Torezhan Turssyn has become one of the first Kazakhstanis to get Pfizer vaccine.

He told Kazinform correspondent he has vaccinated not to contract the virus in the future and make sure his family and loved ones are safe. After getting the shot, he felt fine and had no complications.

Torezhan’s family supported his decision to get vaccinated since he attends a lot of mass gatherings and uses public transport daily.

Recall that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in teens 12 through 18 years of age as well as pregnant women and nursing mothers

