17-year-old girl dies in road accident in Aktobe region
5 September 2022 17:25

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A fatal road accident occurred in Aktobe region on Sunday, September 4, Kazinform learned from polisia.kz.

The tragedy took place at 10:23 pm in Akzhar village of Khromtau district.

A 23-year-old driver of VAZ 2110 lost control of his car and the vehicle overturned.

A 17-year-old female passenger of the car died at the scene. Two other passengers and the driver were taken to the Central Hospital of Khromtau with various traumas.

