5 September 2022 17:25
17-year-old girl dies in road accident in Aktobe region
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM A fatal road accident occurred in Aktobe region on Sunday, September 4, Kazinform learned from polisia.kz.
The tragedy took place at 10:23 pm in Akzhar village of Khromtau district.
A 23-year-old driver of VAZ 2110 lost control of his car and the vehicle overturned.
A 17-year-old female passenger of the car died at the scene. Two other passengers and the driver were taken to the Central Hospital of Khromtau with various traumas.
Read also
News Partner
Popular