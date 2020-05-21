Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
17 thousand jobs to be created as part of Industrialization Map

Alzhanova Raushan
21 May 2020, 12:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - This year, within the framework of the Industrialization Map, 160 projects are planned to be implemented in the sectors of mining and metallurgy, construction industry, chemical industry, mechanical engineering, oil and gas chemistry, oil refining, pharmaceuticals, agro-industrial complex and food production, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The projects worth KZT1.1 trillion will create more than 17 thousand permanent jobs.

The largest number of projects is planned to be implemented in Almaty (33 projects) and Aktobe (20 projects) regions. The most expensive projects will be launched in Karaganda (KZT256.4 billion) and Almaty (KZT230.2 billion) regions.

