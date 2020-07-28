Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    17 people evacuated due to house fire in Petropavlovsk

    28 July 2020, 08:48

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - 17 people were evacuated due to house fire in a five-storey building in the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Department, the fire occurred in a three-room apartment on the 4th floor of a residential building located on Auezov Street.

    There are no casualties or injuries. The fire area was 15 square meters. The fire liquidation involved 4 units of equipment and 11 personnel of the firefighting and rescue service.

    17 residents of the house including three children have been evacuated. The cause of the fire is being established.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Incidents North Kazakhstan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future