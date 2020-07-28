17 people evacuated due to house fire in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - 17 people were evacuated due to house fire in a five-storey building in the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Department, the fire occurred in a three-room apartment on the 4th floor of a residential building located on Auezov Street.

There are no casualties or injuries. The fire area was 15 square meters. The fire liquidation involved 4 units of equipment and 11 personnel of the firefighting and rescue service.

17 residents of the house including three children have been evacuated. The cause of the fire is being established.