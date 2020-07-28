Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

17 people evacuated due to house fire in Petropavlovsk

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
28 July 2020, 08:48
17 people evacuated due to house fire in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - 17 people were evacuated due to house fire in a five-storey building in the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Department, the fire occurred in a three-room apartment on the 4th floor of a residential building located on Auezov Street.

There are no casualties or injuries. The fire area was 15 square meters. The fire liquidation involved 4 units of equipment and 11 personnel of the firefighting and rescue service.

17 residents of the house including three children have been evacuated. The cause of the fire is being established.


Incidents    North Kazakhstan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches