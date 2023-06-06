Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    17 people evacuated, 10 cars damaged after fire broke out in underground parking garage in Astana

    6 June 2023, 16:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire ripped through an underground parking garage of Kristall residential building in the Kazakh capital, Astana, this morning was put out, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    To note, at 11:56 am the fire occurred in three storage rooms of an underground parking garage of Kristall residential building located on Kayum Mukhamedkhanov street. The fire affected 10 cars.

    As a result of the fire, 17 people, including six kids, were evacuated. Three people were taken to hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of gas poisoning.

    The fire was localized at 02:33 and fully liquidated at 03:02 pm. 70 firefighters and 18 machinery units were deployed to the scene.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Astana Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future