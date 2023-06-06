Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

17 people evacuated, 10 cars damaged after fire broke out in underground parking garage in Astana

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 June 2023, 16:18
17 people evacuated, 10 cars damaged after fire broke out in underground parking garage in Astana Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire ripped through an underground parking garage of Kristall residential building in the Kazakh capital, Astana, this morning was put out, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.

To note, at 11:56 am the fire occurred in three storage rooms of an underground parking garage of Kristall residential building located on Kayum Mukhamedkhanov street. The fire affected 10 cars.

As a result of the fire, 17 people, including six kids, were evacuated. Three people were taken to hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of gas poisoning.

The fire was localized at 02:33 and fully liquidated at 03:02 pm. 70 firefighters and 18 machinery units were deployed to the scene.

photo


Astana   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches