    17 more COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan last day

    29 March 2022, 08:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 17 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    1 new case was recorded in Nur-Sultan, 11 in Almaty region, 1 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 0 in Almaty region, 0 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 0 in West Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 0 in Kostanay region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’ tally to 1,305,082.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
