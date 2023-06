17 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 17 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informs.

Of them, five people are the residents of Nur-Sultan, 11 are from Almaty and one is from Pavlodar region.

A total of 1,292,211 people across the country fully recovered from the coronavirus infection since the pandemic began.