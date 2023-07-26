17 Kazakhstanis graduate from one of the oldest Hungarian technical universities this year

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov attended the international graduation ceremony held at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, Kazinform learned from the Embassy's press office.



This year, 17 Kazakhstani students obtained their bachelor's and master's degrees from the faculties of Architecture (3 students), Civil Engineering (4 students), Economic and Social Sciences (2 students), Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (5 students), Mechanical Engineering (1 student), and Transportation and Automotive Engineering (2 students).

The Ambassador met with the graduates and wished them success in increasing their accumulated experience, resilience to all changes, dynamic development and prosperity in the age of innovation and new technologies, as well as new achievements for the prosperity of Kazakhstan.

Hungarian government annually allocates 250 scholarships for the nationals of Kazakhstan willing to study in this country, under the bilateral agreement on cooperation in education and science as of November 19, 2013.

The Budapest University of Technology and Economics is one of the oldest and most prestigious technical universities in Hungary. Founded in 1782, it was the first institution to offer engineering education.