17 Kazakhstani companies attend hi-tech exhibition in Omsk

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 November 2019, 14:14
OMSK. KAZINFORM An exhibition «High Technologies: Potential of Regions of Kazakhstan and Russia» has opened within the XVI Forum of Inter-Regional Cooperation in Omsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

17 Kazakhstani companies arrived in Omsk to showcase their products at the exhibition in several areas: «Innovative Industrial Technologies», «Smart City», «Technologies for Agro-Industrial Complex» etc.

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev and Governor of Omsk region Alexander Burkov attended the exhibition.

On November 7, Omsk will host a plenary meeting with the participation of the two countries presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin. The theme of this year’s Forum is «The topical issues of cross-border cooperation development.»

Kazakhstan and Russia  
