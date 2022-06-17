Go to the main site
    17 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan

    17 June 2022, 10:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan registered 17 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,917, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    As of June 17, 17 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the country.

    Of 17, ten fresh infections were reported in Almaty city and three in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions reported one COVID-19 case each.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 179 people were still treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
