17 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 June 2022, 10:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan registered 17 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,917, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

As of June 17, 17 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the country.

Of 17, ten fresh infections were reported in Almaty city and three in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions reported one COVID-19 case each.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 179 people were still treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
