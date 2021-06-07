Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in N Kazakhstan

    7 June 2021, 21:39

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation is stable in North Kazakhstan region as it is in the «green zone,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

    78 COVID-19 patients are at infectious diseases hospitals and 17 are in intensive care units in North Kazakhstan region.

    The region has reported 10 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, the sanitary epidemiological control department said. There has been no COVID-19 case reported in Petropavlovsk city. Three infections have been seen in Taiynshinsk district, two – Mamlyutsk, Yessil, and M.Zhumabayev districts each, and one – in Kyzylzharsk district.

    Nine cases have been detected after tests after epidemiological indications, and one imported as part of preventive measure. The region has conducted 453 COVID-19 PCR tests in the past day.

    North Kazakhstan region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 14,905. So far, 14 314 people have recovered from the infection in the region. 42 have died of the disease.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches