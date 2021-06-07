17 COVID-19 patients in intensive care in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation is stable in North Kazakhstan region as it is in the «green zone,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

78 COVID-19 patients are at infectious diseases hospitals and 17 are in intensive care units in North Kazakhstan region.

The region has reported 10 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, the sanitary epidemiological control department said. There has been no COVID-19 case reported in Petropavlovsk city. Three infections have been seen in Taiynshinsk district, two – Mamlyutsk, Yessil, and M.Zhumabayev districts each, and one – in Kyzylzharsk district.

Nine cases have been detected after tests after epidemiological indications, and one imported as part of preventive measure. The region has conducted 453 COVID-19 PCR tests in the past day.

North Kazakhstan region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 14,905. So far, 14 314 people have recovered from the infection in the region. 42 have died of the disease.