30 August 2022 11:13

17 COVID-19 patients in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 30 some 18,004 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan with 573 patients staying in hospitals, the Kazakh healthcare Ministry’s official website reads.

Of which 17,431 are treated at home. 17 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, 7 in extremely critical condition, while 5 are on life support.