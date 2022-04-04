Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
17 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2022, 11:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,523 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 4 April, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 293 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 2,230 at-home care COVID-19 patients in the country.

17 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, 8 are in extremely severe condition and 5 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 11 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,305,199 since the start of the pandemic.


