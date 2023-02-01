17 countries to participate in Asian Badminton Championship at Expo City

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The Dubai Sports Council and the Emirates Badminton Federation have announced the organisation of the Asian Championship for Mixed Teams for Badminton titled ‘The plane’, which will be held in Expo City from 14th to 19th February 2023, with the participation of 17 Asian countries.

Organised by Beyond Bounders Sports Consultancy and held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Honorary Chairman of UAE Badminton Federation; the event will be supported by the Dubai Sports Council and the Emirates Badminton Federation, WAM reports.

This was announced at a press conference at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council, attended by Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Jassim Kenso, Vice President of the International Badminton Federation, and Noura Al Jasmi, President of the Emirates Badminton Federation.

During the press conference, the championship trophy was unveiled, and the draw ceremony was held for the participating teams, namely China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Syria, Lebanon, and Pakistan in addition to the UAE.

The tournament includes competition in the categories of men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. The tournament opens with group matches, followed by the knockout stage. The event will give players the opportunity to qualify for the World Badminton Championships, which are the Sudirman Cup, Thomas Cups, Uber and other major tournaments.

Hareb said, «We are proud to cooperate with the Asian Badminton Federation and the Emirates Badminton Federation to host this great continental event in which 17 Asian countries, including the world's strongest countries, participate in this Olympic sport, and this championship comes as an extension of the world badminton championships that Dubai was a pioneer in hosting it. Four world championships were held in the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai and it was the finals of the world championships that were held for four consecutive years.

