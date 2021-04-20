Go to the main site
    17,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine expected in N Kazakhstan in April

    20 April 2021, 19:41

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 17,000 doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus infection are expected to be delivered to North Kazakhstan region by the end of April, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    4,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine are to be supplied later this week.

    «In total, we’ve received 21,000 doses of the first and second components of the vaccine. 20,990 people have been inoculated with the first component. The second component has been administered to 3,672 people,» deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Arman Kushbasov said.

    The majority of those inoculated – over 5,000 people – are healthcare workers. Over 3,100 teachers and nearly 2,400 employees of law-enforcement agencies have received the first component of the vaccine.

    «Almost 7,800 residents of North Kazakhstan region made a decision to get vaccinated and have come to the vaccination centers. Vaccination is the only alternative to quarantine measures,» Kushbasov stressed.

    He added that nearly 300,000 people are to be inoculated in the region by late September.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Sputnik V
