    16yo Kazakh chessplayer gains sensational victory in Russia

    29 July 2019, 17:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 16-year-old chessplayer from Semey Arystan Issanzhulov pocketed a gold medal at the RAPID Grand Prix of Russia in Nizhni Tagil, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

    Being the only representativeof Kazakhstan and the youngest participant of the tournament, Arystan managedto leave 122 rivals behind.

    «I had strongrivals. Nevertheless the key wins let me climb from 41th position to the firstone,» says Arystan.

    The Kazakh boygathered 8.5 points in 11 rounds. He won over Semen Khanin (Elo-coefficient 2618),grand master Aleksei Pridorozhni and tied the score in a game against the tournament favorite – 37-year-oldDmitry Kokarev (Elo-coefficient 2683).

    «Arystan is atalented chessplayer. His win over the experienced rivals can be described assensational,» says chief coach of Kazakh team Anuar Ismagambetov.

    Dmitry Kokarev fromPenza and Andrey Drygalov from Kurgan won silver and bronze medalsrespectively.

    Sport Youth of Kazakhstan
