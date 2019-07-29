Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
16yo Kazakh chessplayer gains sensational victory in Russia

Темиргалиева Арайлым
29 July 2019, 17:57
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 16-year-old chessplayer from Semey Arystan Issanzhulov pocketed a gold medal at the RAPID Grand Prix of Russia in Nizhni Tagil, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

Being the only representative of Kazakhstan and the youngest participant of the tournament, Arystan managed to leave 122 rivals behind.

«I had strong rivals. Nevertheless the key wins let me climb from 41th position to the first one,» says Arystan.

The Kazakh boy gathered 8.5 points in 11 rounds. He won over Semen Khanin (Elo-coefficient 2618), grand master Aleksei Pridorozhni and tied the score in a game against the tournament favorite – 37-year-old Dmitry Kokarev (Elo-coefficient 2683).

«Arystan is a talented chessplayer. His win over the experienced rivals can be described as sensational,» says chief coach of Kazakh team Anuar Ismagambetov.

Dmitry Kokarev from Penza and Andrey Drygalov from Kurgan won silver and bronze medals respectively.

