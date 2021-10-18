168 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 reported in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation remains unstable in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, 168 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region.

As of October 18, the region’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 49,008, of which 39,852 with symptoms and 9,156 without symptoms.

According to the department’s statistics, the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise again in the region.

Over the past seven days, October 11-17, the region recorded 1,114 cases of the coronavirus infection compared to 1,015 cases in the previous week, October 4-10.



