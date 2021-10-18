Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    168 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 reported in Pavlodar rgn

    18 October 2021, 19:45

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation remains unstable in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, 168 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region.

    As of October 18, the region’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 49,008, of which 39,852 with symptoms and 9,156 without symptoms.

    According to the department’s statistics, the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise again in the region.

    Over the past seven days, October 11-17, the region recorded 1,114 cases of the coronavirus infection compared to 1,015 cases in the previous week, October 4-10.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued