Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

168 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 reported in Pavlodar rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 October 2021, 19:45
168 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 reported in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation remains unstable in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, 168 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region.

As of October 18, the region’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 49,008, of which 39,852 with symptoms and 9,156 without symptoms.

According to the department’s statistics, the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise again in the region.

Over the past seven days, October 11-17, the region recorded 1,114 cases of the coronavirus infection compared to 1,015 cases in the previous week, October 4-10.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty