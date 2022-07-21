$167mln worth of products sold by Kazakh companies on Alibaba

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes it is necessary to apply modern ways to enhance the export of goods alongside the traditional ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In particular, the recent widespread restrictions and lockdowns demonstrated the crucial importance of the development of e-commerce. Given the competitive positions of the Central Asian countries Kazakhstan suggests promoting jointly products at the upcoming online exhibitions,» said Tokayev at the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Cholpon-Ata.

The Kazakh President highlighted that this year Kazakhstan has become the 18th country to open its national pavilion on Alibaba.

«In total, 7,500 names of Kazakh production by nearly 130 companies are presented on the platform. The sales have totaled $167mln since 2020,» added the Kazakh Head of State.



























