Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • $167mln worth of products sold by Kazakh companies on Alibaba

    21 July 2022 15:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes it is necessary to apply modern ways to enhance the export of goods alongside the traditional ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In particular, the recent widespread restrictions and lockdowns demonstrated the crucial importance of the development of e-commerce. Given the competitive positions of the Central Asian countries Kazakhstan suggests promoting jointly products at the upcoming online exhibitions,» said Tokayev at the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Cholpon-Ata.

    The Kazakh President highlighted that this year Kazakhstan has become the 18th country to open its national pavilion on Alibaba.

    «In total, 7,500 names of Kazakh production by nearly 130 companies are presented on the platform. The sales have totaled $167mln since 2020,» added the Kazakh Head of State.








    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #President of Kazakhstan #Central Asia #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
    Digital economy is key factor for economic growth of SCO countries - Kazakh FM
    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership
    N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 100: state media
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
    4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h