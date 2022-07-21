21 July 2022 15:45

$167mln worth of products sold by Kazakh companies on Alibaba

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes it is necessary to apply modern ways to enhance the export of goods alongside the traditional ones, Kazinform correspondent reports.

« In particular, the recent widespread restrictions and lockdowns demonstrated the crucial importance of the development of e-commerce. Given the competitive positions of the Central Asian countries Kazakhstan suggests promoting jointly products at the upcoming online exhibitions,» said Tokayev at the 4 th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Cholpon-Ata.

The Kazakh President highlighted that this year Kazakhstan has become the 18th country to open its national pavilion on Alibaba.

« In total, 7,500 names of Kazakh production by nearly 130 companies are presented on the platform. The sales have totaled $167mln since 2020,» added the Kazakh Head of State.























