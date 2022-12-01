Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

167 new COVID-19 cases reported countrywide

1 December 2022, 08:54
167 new COVID-19 cases reported countrywide

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 167 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

Nine Kazakhstanis have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

On November 30, the Ministry reported 144 new coronavirus and three pneumonia cases countrywide.

Since March 13, 2020 the total COVID-19 caseload countrywide has reached 1,396,922, while the number of COVID pneumonia cases has made 90,340.

1,081 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia. 937 of them tested positive for the coronavirus , while 144 patients were diagnozed with COVID pneumonia. 167 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 914 are at home care.

The condition of seven patients is evaluated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.


Теги:
Read also
Beibit Issabayev named Governor of Zhetysu region
President condoles with China over passing of Jiang Zemin
Snowfall predicted for most regions of Kazakhstan Dec 1
Tokayev meets with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann
Kazakhstan’s Goliath selected for Golden Globe Awards long-list
David Charlin to represent Kazakhstan at Junior Eurovision 2022 in Armenia
3 Kazakhstanis vied at Kontiolahti Biathlon World Cup 2022
Kazakhstan faces rising shortage of mid-level skilled workers
News Partner
Popular
1 Oligarchs must compensate for damages when handing over TPPs to state ownership - Majilis deputy
2 Face to face with a unique heritage: Uzbekistan introduces its rich culture to the Western audience
3 Two exhibitions from Uzbekistan to become the main museum attraction of Paris for next 6 months
4 Kazakhstan and France sign some 30 business agreements
5 Two new coronavirus strains identified in Brazil

News