167 new COVID-19 cases reported countrywide

1 December 2022, 08:54

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 167 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

Nine Kazakhstanis have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.

On November 30, the Ministry reported 144 new coronavirus and three pneumonia cases countrywide.

Since March 13, 2020 the total COVID-19 caseload countrywide has reached 1,396,922, while the number of COVID pneumonia cases has made 90,340.

1,081 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia. 937 of them tested positive for the coronavirus , while 144 patients were diagnozed with COVID pneumonia. 167 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 914 are at home care.

The condition of seven patients is evaluated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.