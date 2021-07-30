Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
165 die of COVID-19 in July in Akmola rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
30 July 2021, 10:55
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 165 COVID-19-related fatalities have been reported in Akmola region since the start of July, including six in the previous day. There has been a 1.7% growth in COVID-19 deaths over the past week, Ainagul Musina, Chief Medical Officer of Akmola region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the chief medical officer, the region has reported 4,408 COVID-19 cases in July, 2.5 times more than in the previous month. Most increases in COVID-19 infections have been reported in the cities of Kokshetau, Stepnogorsk, and Burabay, Bulandy, and Tselinograd districts. The region’s infectious diseases hospitals have reported 165 deaths caused by the coronavirus infection, including six in the past 24 hours. There has been a 1.7fold rise in weekly COVID-19 deaths in the region.

She went on to say that 22 infectious diseases hospitals have been opened across the region. The COVID-19 bed occupancy has risen from 35% in June to 61% in July as 1,400 beds are occupied. 88 residents of the region are in intensive care units, six of whom are in severe condition. The ICU bed occupancy stands at 66% in the region.

Persons over 60 years old account for 76% of the total COVID-19 cases, and children under 17 – 14%. The region has reported over 150 COVID-19 cases in babies under a year in July.

Musina added that a draft order is being prepared to introduce quarantine measures in Burabay, Tselinograd, and Arshalynsk districts.


