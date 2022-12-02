162 test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

2 December 2022, 09:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 162 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare reported. 38 more people have been diagnosed with the COVID pneumonia.

1,205 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus today. 172 patients are in hospitals, and 1,033 are at home care. The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious, two more patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.