Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    162 Kazakhstanis arrived from abroad without PCR tests tested negative

    6 January 2021, 14:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 14 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 5 from Germany, South Korea, India, the Maldives, Egypt, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    1,725 out of 1,940 air passengers had negative PCR test results. All those having no PCR test certificates were taken upon arrival to quarantine hospitals to undergo PCR tests.

    162 Kazakhstanis arrived in Kazakhstan on January 4 were tested negative for coronavirus.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Transport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region