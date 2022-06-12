Go to the main site
    160 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    12 June 2022, 13:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 160 are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 12, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    35 patients are treated for the coronavirus infection at healthcare facilities, while there are also 125 at-home care patients.

    Seven COVID-19 patients are in serious condition and three more are on life support.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 13 Kazakhstanis had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past day.


