Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 June 2022, 13:09
160 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 160 are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 12, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

35 patients are treated for the coronavirus infection at healthcare facilities, while there are also 125 at-home care patients.

Seven COVID-19 patients are in serious condition and three more are on life support.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 13 Kazakhstanis had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past day.


