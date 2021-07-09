Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    160 die of COVID-19 in Atyrau region since beginning of year

    9 July 2021, 16:11

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 160 people have contracted COVID-19 and died in Atyrau region since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Deputy head of the regional healthcare department Kaisar Abdaliyev noted on Friday that the average age of victims of the coronavirus infection was 67.

    «In the past ten days the mortality rate in the region increased by 50%. Since the beginning of the year 160 people died of the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region. Those were mostly senior citizens with chronic illnesses,» Kaisar Abdaliyev revealed.

    Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence rate has almost doubled in the region compared to the beginning of the year.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India