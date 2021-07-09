Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
160 die of COVID-19 in Atyrau region since beginning of year

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 July 2021, 16:11
160 die of COVID-19 in Atyrau region since beginning of year

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 160 people have contracted COVID-19 and died in Atyrau region since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy head of the regional healthcare department Kaisar Abdaliyev noted on Friday that the average age of victims of the coronavirus infection was 67.

«In the past ten days the mortality rate in the region increased by 50%. Since the beginning of the year 160 people died of the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region. Those were mostly senior citizens with chronic illnesses,» Kaisar Abdaliyev revealed.

Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence rate has almost doubled in the region compared to the beginning of the year.


