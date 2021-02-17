16 thou NGOs run in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting with reps of NGOs took place in Nur-Sultan city ahead of independence celebrations in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting’s main objective is to discuss the proposals for celebrating the 30th anniversary of independence with the participation of public organizations’ leaders.

Addressing the meeting’s participants, Kazakh Information and Social Development Vice Minister Bolat Tlepov told about the role of NGOs in the country.

According to him, one of the achievements of the country during the years of independence is the establishment of a professional, active and independent community of NGOs, which has been on the State’s radar for 30 years.

«16 thousand non-governmental organizations run in the country. There are a total of over 22 thousand public organizations registered,» he said.

In his words. around 24 thousand people are engaged in the civil sector, of whom 9% in the sphere of youth policy and child initiatives, 34% in the field of socially vulnerable groups support, education and science, and physical culture, 16% in promotion of healthy lifestyle and rights protection as well as of legal interests of citizens and organizations, and 9% in gender issues, the environment and development of culture and arts.



