Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    16 thou NGOs run in Kazakhstan

    17 February 2021, 14:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting with reps of NGOs took place in Nur-Sultan city ahead of independence celebrations in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The meeting’s main objective is to discuss the proposals for celebrating the 30th anniversary of independence with the participation of public organizations’ leaders.

    Addressing the meeting’s participants, Kazakh Information and Social Development Vice Minister Bolat Tlepov told about the role of NGOs in the country.

    According to him, one of the achievements of the country during the years of independence is the establishment of a professional, active and independent community of NGOs, which has been on the State’s radar for 30 years.

    «16 thousand non-governmental organizations run in the country. There are a total of over 22 thousand public organizations registered,» he said.

    In his words. around 24 thousand people are engaged in the civil sector, of whom 9% in the sphere of youth policy and child initiatives, 34% in the field of socially vulnerable groups support, education and science, and physical culture, 16% in promotion of healthy lifestyle and rights protection as well as of legal interests of citizens and organizations, and 9% in gender issues, the environment and development of culture and arts.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy