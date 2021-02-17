Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

16 thou NGOs run in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 February 2021, 14:50
16 thou NGOs run in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting with reps of NGOs took place in Nur-Sultan city ahead of independence celebrations in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting’s main objective is to discuss the proposals for celebrating the 30th anniversary of independence with the participation of public organizations’ leaders.

Addressing the meeting’s participants, Kazakh Information and Social Development Vice Minister Bolat Tlepov told about the role of NGOs in the country.

photo

According to him, one of the achievements of the country during the years of independence is the establishment of a professional, active and independent community of NGOs, which has been on the State’s radar for 30 years.

«16 thousand non-governmental organizations run in the country. There are a total of over 22 thousand public organizations registered,» he said.

In his words. around 24 thousand people are engaged in the civil sector, of whom 9% in the sphere of youth policy and child initiatives, 34% in the field of socially vulnerable groups support, education and science, and physical culture, 16% in promotion of healthy lifestyle and rights protection as well as of legal interests of citizens and organizations, and 9% in gender issues, the environment and development of culture and arts.

photo


Events   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Information and Communications    Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year