    16 schools to be repaired in Kazakh capital

    10 July 2020, 12:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 16 schools will undergo repairs in the capital city of Nur-Sultan this year, Kazinform reports.

    Mayor Altai Kulginov's Instagram post states 16 schools will undergo repairs in the capital this year, of which 13 schools will undergo a general overhaul under the Employment roadmap program. According to the post, 15 thousand jobs will be created for which hiring will be through the Employment Center.

    The mayor's post reads 12 new schools for 20 thousand pupils will be built this year, while construction of 12 schools for 40 thousand pupils is scheduled for 2021. According to the mayor, private investments are being attracted to build schools.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Nur-Sultan
