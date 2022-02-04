Go to the main site
    16 schools to be built in Kazakh capital in 2022

    4 February 2022, 17:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16 schools are planned to be constructed in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, this year, akim (mayor) Altai Kulginov said Friday, Kazinform reports.

    Mayor Kulginov took to his official Instagram account to reveal the plans to build 16 schools in the city in 2022.

    In his words, as per the five-year comprehensive plant some 70 schools are expected to be built in Nur-Sultan. The schools will appear in all districts of the city, especially the ones where there is lack of educational institutions.

    In line with the instruction of the Head of State the pace of schools’ construction has been stepped up in the Kazakh capital. 2019 saw the construction of six schools in Nur-Sultan, compared to eleven schools built in the capital city in 2020.

    Mayor Kulginov also added that 15 schools for some 40,000 students had been built in the city last year.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

